New Delhi: Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar was on Thursday appointed as the next Chief Election Commissioner. Kumar will assume charge on May 15 after incumbent Sushil Chandra demits office on May 14, said a notification issued by the Law Ministry.

Putting the notification in public domain, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju extended his best wishes to Rajiv Kumar.

Rajiv Kumar, who is an IAS officer of 1984 batch of Jharkhand cadre, was appointed as Election Commissioner in August 2020.

Kumar has widespread administrative experience in more than 30 years of service during which he held various important assignments including the Administrative postings in his home state of Jharkhand. He also worked in the Central government in various capacities.

Kumar was posted as Joint Secretary and then Additional Secretary, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance from March 19, 2012, to March 12, 2015.

Later he took over as Establishment Officer & Additional/Special Secretary, Ministry of Personnel Public Grievances & Pension, D/o Personnel & Training from March 12, 2015, till August 30, 2017.