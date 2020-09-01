Rajiv Kumar takes charge as the new Election Commissioner of India

New Delhi: Former finance secretary Rajiv Kumar took charge as the new Election Commissioner of India on Tuesday (September 1). He joined the Election Commission of India with Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra.

Rajiv Kumar took over Ashok Lavasa who resigned on August 18. President Ram Nath Kovind cleared his appointment with effect from the date he assumes office. Rajiv Kumar is a retired IAS officer of 1984 batch of Jharkhand cadre.

The Ministry of Law and Justice released official notification of his appointment, which read, "In pursuance of clause (2) of Article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Rajiv Kumar, (IAS retired) as the election commissioner with effect from the date he assumes the office vice Shri Ashok Lavasa, election commissioner who has resigned with effect August 31."

Kumar has widespread administrative experience in more than 30 years of service during which he held various important assignments including the Administrative postings in his home state of Jharkhand. Kumar has also worked in the Central Government in various capacities.

He was posted as Joint Secretary and then Additional Secretary, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance from March 19, 2012, to March 12, 2015. Later he took over as Establishment Officer & Additional/Special Secretary, Ministry of Personnel Public Grievances & Pension, D/o Personnel & Training from March 12, 2015, till August 30, 2017.