Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal, visit DRDO built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital in Delhi

A joint effort of MoD, MHA, MoHFW, Tata Sons, and Delhi Government, the hospital has been established by DRDO in a record time of 12 days.

Photo: Twitter/@AmitShah

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital in New Delhi on Sunday (July 5, 2020).

The 1000-bed COVID hospital has become operational now and has 250 ICU beds.

The hospital will be operated by the medical team of doctors, nurses and support staff from the Armed Forces Medical Services.

"I congratulate all the agencies working tirelessly towards making this Hospital a wonderful example in enhancing our preparedness against the menace of COVID-19," said Rajnath.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, PM Narendra Modi ji is fully committed to helping the people of Delhi in these challenging times and this Covid hospital, yet again, highlights the resolve. I thank DRDO, Tatas and our Armed Forces Medical personnel who have risen to the occasion and helped tackle the emergency."

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan was also present.

A joint effort of MoD, MHA, MoHFW, Tata Sons, and Delhi Government, the hospital has been established by DRDO in a record time of 12 days.

The hospital is fully equipped with facilities for patients like medical oxygen gas, PPE kits, ventilators, COVID testing facility and other lab tests.

