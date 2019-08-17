close

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh clears panel to review defence procurement in big push to 'Make in India' initiative

The committee will revise and align the procedures with the aim of ensuring a seamless flow from asset acquisition to life cycle support, a Defence Ministry release said.

Rajnath Singh clears panel to review defence procurement in big push to &#039;Make in India&#039; initiative

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday approved the setting up of a committee under the chairmanship of Director General (Acquisition) to review the Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP) 2016 and Defence Procurement Manual (DPM) 2009 to strengthen the Narendra Modi government's 'Make in India' initiative. 

The committee will revise and align the procedures with the aim of ensuring a seamless flow from asset acquisition to life cycle support, a Defence Ministry release said.

 "The DPP 2016 and DPM 2009 have been due for revision. Aligning the procedures will ensure a seamless flow from asset acquisition to life cycle support and strengthen the 'Make in India' initiative of the government," the Defence Ministry said.

Apart from DG (Acquisition) 11 other members, not below the rank of joint secretary/major general equivalent, are part of this high-level committee.

Terms of reference of the committee include to - revise the procedures as given in DPP 2016 and DPM 2009 so as to remove procedural bottlenecks and hasten defence acquisition.

"Align and standardise the provisions in the DPP 2016 and DPM 2009, wherever applicable, to optimise life cycle support for equipment. Simplify policy and procedures to facilitate greater participation of the Indian industry and develop a robust defence industrial base," the statement said.

The high-powered committee will also examine and incorporate new concepts, such as life cycle costing, life cycle support, performance-based logistics, lease contracting, codification and standardisation and to promote Indian start-ups and research and development.

The committee will deal with any other aspect which will contribute towards refining the acquisition process and support the 'Make in India' initiative, it said. 

The committee has been given six months to submit its recommendations to the Defence Ministry.

