Rajnath Singh Drops Another Bombshell Against Congress, Says It Tried To Introduce Religion-Based Census In Forces

With the debate around caste census, inheritance tax and wealth distribution gaining momentum, Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh today dropped another bombshell against the Congress. Addressing a rally in Vishakhapatnam, Rajnath Singh claimed that the Sachar Committee formed by the Congress government recommended a religion-based census in the armed forces in 2006.

"The Congress, in its manifesto, has also hinted at a reservation for religious minorities if they are elected. If they introduce reservations for religious minorities and extend the idea to the armed forces, it wouldn't bode well for the country's unity and integrity of the country," said Rajnath Singh.

कांग्रेस सरकार में गठित हुई सच्चर कमेटी ने जब 2006 में रिपोर्ट दी थी, तो उसमें भारतीय सेना में भी मजहबी आधार पर गणना करने का सुझाव भी दिया था। स्वतंत्र भारत के इतिहास में पहली बार ऐसा देखने को मिला था कि सैन्य बलों में भी धार्मिक-मजहबी आधार पर विभाजन का प्रयास किया गया था: RM — Rajnathsingh_in (@RajnathSingh_in) April 24, 2024

Rajnath Singh's statement came amid the furore over Rahul Gandhi's wealth distribution promise made in Hyderabad. Singh claimed that Congress when it was in power, tried to create a division in the country's armed forces by recommending a 'religious census'. "At that time, BJP was in opposition and we opposed the Sachchar Committee report with full force. But this is the real face of Congress. It wants to divide every institution and every system of this country. It wants to divide the country into Hindus and Muslims. BJP has always strongly opposed this," said Singh.

The BJP leader further alleged that the Congress was trying to introduce a 'religion-based reservation' through the back door and is resorting to appeasement politics.

"The Congress, through its manifesto, was subtly trying to bring back the idea of reservation on grounds of religion into the political and electoral discourse. However, PM Modi exposed their face because of which he is facing such brickbats from the Congress," Singh claimed.

Rajnath Singh also reminded people of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's statement that minorities, especially Muslims, have the first right to the country's resources.

"From 2004 to 2014, the Congress government made five attempts to introduce Muslim reservation but the Supreme Court and the laws of land prevented them from advancing their agenda," said the BJP leader.

Hitting out at the ruling YSRCP, Rajnath Singh said, "Land grabbing is being done by YSRCP. This land grabbing will stop only when NDA forms the government here. Despite being a national party, we have agreed to become a junior partner in Andhra Pradesh because we want to free Andhra Pradesh from the misrule and corruption of YSRCP."

While the BJP has gone all gun-blazing against the Congress over wealth distribution and inheritance tax, the reservation to Muslims has also become the saffron party's another poll issue against Congress.