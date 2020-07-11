Rajnath Singh holds talks with US counterpart Esper, discusses defence cooperation

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday evening held a telephonic conversation with US Defense Secretary Mark T Esper and discussed issues pertaining to bilateral defence cooperation, according to defence sources. The interaction was on the request of the US Defence Secretary.

According to the sources, the two ministers have been in regular touch with each other. In the recent meetings, they have spoken several times on bilateral defence cooperation and issues of mutual interest. Today`s conversation was in continuation of this exchange, the sources added.

Earlier on Tuesday, India and the US have reaffirmed their commitment to work towards ensuring a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific. They also agreed on the need to deepen cooperation in the United Nations, especially during India`s membership of the United Nations Security Council.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale exchanged views on a number of regional and global issues of shared interests on Tuesday during the virtual foreign office consultations between the two countries.

"They reaffirmed their commitment to work towards ensuring a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific. They agreed on the need to deepen cooperation in the United Nations, especially during India`s membership of the United Nations Security Council for the period 2021-2022." the release said.