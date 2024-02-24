Rajnath Singh Honours Asian Games, Para Games Heroes; Announces Cash Reward For Medallists

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday approved a financial incentive for the Armed Forces personnel who won medals in the 19th Asian Games and 4th Asian Para Games. Both these events were conducted in Hangzhou, China, during September-October, last year. He had also approved cash rewards for 45 medal winners, including seven Para athletes. The rewards aim to further motivate athletes to showcase an even better performance at the qualifying games of the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Winners of gold medals in both the Asian Games and Asian Para Games will be entitled to a cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs each, silver medallists will receive Rs 15 lakhs each, and bronze medal winners will be awarded Rs 10 lakhs each.

During a recent felicitation ceremony for sportspeople in the defence services, Rajnath Singh praised the dedication of the athletes, acknowledging even those who put forth their best effort but fell short of winning medals. He drew attention to the example of Milkha Singh, the Flying Sikh, who narrowly missed a medal in the 400-metre race at the 1960 Olympics in Rome but went on to become a guiding figure in Indian athletics.

Singh expressed optimism that the achievements and medals attained by these athletes would serve as a source of inspiration for the youth of the nation to actively participate in sports. He applauded the consistent success of Armed Forces personnel as medal winners in various games.