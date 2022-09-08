Rajnath Singh meets his Japanese counterpart Yasukazu Hamada in Tokyo, reviews defence cooperation, regional security situation

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today (September 8, 2022) held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Yasukazu Hamada in Tokyo and reviewed various aspects of bilateral defence cooperation as well as regional affairs. The two leaders acknowledged the importance of the India-Japan defence partnership and the critical role it will play in ensuring a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

During the delegation-level talks, Singh highlighted that the growing complexities in the India-Japan bilateral defence exercises are a testimony to the deepening of defence cooperation between the two countries.

The Ministers expressed their commitment to continuing bilateral and multilateral exercises including ‘Dharma Guardian’, ‘JIMEX’ and ‘Malabar’.

"They welcomed the operationalisation of the Reciprocal Provision of Supply and Services Agreement during Exercise ‘MILAN’ in March this year. The two Ministers agreed that the early conduct of the inaugural fighter exercise will pave way for much greater cooperation and interoperability between the Air Forces of the two countries," Defence Ministry's statement added.

India and Japan pursue a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. India’s defence partnership with Japan will play a crucial role in ensuing free, open and rules-based Indo Pacific region. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 8, 2022

Singh emphasised the need to expand the scope of partnership in the field of Defence Equipment and Technological Cooperation.

He also invited Japanese industries to invest in India’s defence corridors where a conducive environment for the growth of the defence industry has been created by the Government of India.