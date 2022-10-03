NewsIndia
Rajnath Singh to attend FIRST Made-in-India Light Combat Helicopters induction ceremony today

The induction ceremony will be led by Rajnath Singh who has played a crucial role in progressing cases for buying indigenous platforms for forces.

Oct 03, 2022
New Delhi: The first series of Made-in-India Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) will be inducted into the Indian Air Force inventory on Monday at a ceremony in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Defence minister Rajnath Singh will attend the induction ceremony which he called “a big boost to IAF’s combat prowess.”

 

What are the salient features of the new choppers?

These indigenous choppers will be able to partake in aerial combat with slow-moving aircrafts, drones and armoured columns during conflicts.

Singh has played crucial role in buying indigenous platforms for forces

The induction ceremony will be led by Rajnath Singh who has played a crucial role in progressing cases for buying indigenous platforms for forces. He was also present in the Cabinet Committee on Security which cleared the purchase of 15 of these LCHs for the air force and the army.

Light Combat Helicopter Limited Series Production (LSP) is an indigenously designed, developed and manufactured state-of-the-art modern combat helicopter containing approx. 45 pc indigenous content by value which will progressively increase to more than 55 pc for SP Version.

"This helicopter is equipped with requisite agility, manoeuvrability, extended range, high altitude performance and around-the-clock, all-weather combat capability to perform roles of Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR), Destruction of Enemy Air Defence (DEAD), Counter Insurgency (CI) operations, against slow-moving aircraft and Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs), high altitude bunker busting operations, Counter Insurgency operations in jungle and urban environments and support to ground forces and would be a potent platform to meet the operational requirements of Indian Air Force and Indian Army," said the Ministry of Defence.

