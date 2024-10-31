Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2814242https://zeenews.india.com/india/rajnath-singh-unveils-statue-of-vallabhbhai-patel-bob-khating-museum-in-tawang-2814242.html
NewsIndia
DEFENCE MINISTER RAJNATH SINGH

Rajnath Singh Unveils Statue Of Vallabhbhai Patel, 'Bob' Khating Museum In Tawang

Rajnath Singh unveiled a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and virtually inaugurated the Major Ralengnao 'Bob' Khating Museum.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2024, 11:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rajnath Singh Unveils Statue Of Vallabhbhai Patel, 'Bob' Khating Museum In Tawang Image: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and inaugurated the Major Ralengnao 'Bob' Khating Museum of Valour in Tawang on Thursday.

He virtually inaugurated the statue of Patel and museum from Tezpur in Assam due to inclement weather he could not travel to Tawang.

"Sardar Patel's statue 'Desh Ka Vallabh' and the 'Museum of Valour' dedicated to Major Bob Khating, both these places have become heritage of the country including this region from today. Now any tourist coming to Arunachal Pradesh will hardly leave without visiting this place," he said in a post on X.

The Defence Minister acknowledged Major Bob Khating's pivotal role in establishing Indian administration up to the McMahon Line in February 1951, emphasizing Tawang's strategic importance.

He commended the Indian Army and local communities for their initiative in creating the museum, which will celebrate Major Khating's contributions and serve as a symbol of national unity.

The event was attended by Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in C Eastern Command Lt Gen RC Tewari, 4 Corps GOC Lt Gen Gambhir Singh and other senior civil and military officials, he added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence also threatens Abhinav Arora!
DNA Video
DNA: Double standards of Bollywood stars on Hindu Festivals!
Mumbai Muslims Riots
DNA: Ruckus ober Firecrackers in Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Sharia law in Bangladesh!
Lawrence Bishnoi Special 26 Selfie
DNA: Crime Files of Lawrence Gang!
How to identify adulterated mawa
DNA: Adulteration in Diwali Sweets: How to test purity of mawa
civil war in india
DNA: Are Congress leaders provoking Muslims?
DNA Video
DNA: Market crash deepens!
DNA Video
DNA: How are beggars becoming millionaires?
DNA Video
DNA: Hindus in Bangladesh hold massive rally
NEWS ON ONE CLICK