Rajnath Singh Unveils Statue Of Vallabhbhai Patel, 'Bob' Khating Museum In Tawang

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and inaugurated the Major Ralengnao 'Bob' Khating Museum of Valour in Tawang on Thursday.

He virtually inaugurated the statue of Patel and museum from Tezpur in Assam due to inclement weather he could not travel to Tawang.

"Sardar Patel's statue 'Desh Ka Vallabh' and the 'Museum of Valour' dedicated to Major Bob Khating, both these places have become heritage of the country including this region from today. Now any tourist coming to Arunachal Pradesh will hardly leave without visiting this place," he said in a post on X.

The Defence Minister acknowledged Major Bob Khating's pivotal role in establishing Indian administration up to the McMahon Line in February 1951, emphasizing Tawang's strategic importance.

He commended the Indian Army and local communities for their initiative in creating the museum, which will celebrate Major Khating's contributions and serve as a symbol of national unity.

The event was attended by Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in C Eastern Command Lt Gen RC Tewari, 4 Corps GOC Lt Gen Gambhir Singh and other senior civil and military officials, he added.