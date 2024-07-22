Rajouri Terror Attack: One Terrorist Killed, Soldier Injured In Ongoing Encounter

A soldier was injured and an unidentified terrorist was slain on Monday during an anti-terror operation in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities said that at approximately three in the morning, terrorists attacked a recently established Army "Naka" close to the residence of Parshotam Kumar, a member of the village defence committee (VDC) and recipient of the Shaurya Chakra award, in the Gundha Khawas village in the Rajouri district.



The attack claimed the life of a cow and wounded one soldier with gunshot wounds. Once information regarding terrorist movements was received, the checkpost was erected. Large-scale search efforts were started following the attack and are currently underway, according to officials.

The Army has deployed approximately 4,000 additional soldiers in the hilly districts of the Jammu division to combat the terrorist group operating in these districts. Soldiers from the elite Para Commandos and those trained in mountain warfare have been deployed in these districts to combat terrorism. Terrorist attacks have surged in the otherwise peaceful Jammu division.

To deal with the terrorists' hit-and-run tactics, security forces have devised a revised strategy. Six terrorist attacks have been reported in the Jammu division since June 9 of this year, killing 12 security personnel. These attacks have taken place in the Poonch, Rajouri, Doda and Kathua districts in which the terrorists used the element of surprise to carry out ambushes in densely forested areas.