Rajya Sabha Bypolls: BJP Fields Union Ministers Ravneet Bittu From Rajasthan, Kiran Choudhary From Haryana

The list of candidates includes Manan Kumar Mishra from Bihar, Dhairyashil Patil from Maharashtra, and Rajib Bhattacharjee from Tripura, who currently serves as the president of the BJP's Tripura unit. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2024, 07:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The BJP has announced its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypolls on September 3, 2024, naming nine individuals to contest the elections. Among them are Union ministers Ravneet Singh Bittu, representing Rajasthan, and George Kurian, from Madhya Pradesh. The party has also nominated Mamata Mohanta, a former BJD leader from Odisha, and Kiran Choudhary, an ex-Congress leader from Haryana, both of whom recently joined the BJP.

The list of candidates includes Manan Kumar Mishra from Bihar, Dhairyashil Patil from Maharashtra, and Rajib Bhattacharjee from Tripura, who currently serves as the president of the BJP's Tripura unit. In Assam, the party has chosen Mission Ranjan Das and former Union minister Rameswar Teli to represent it.

These bypolls are being held to fill 12 vacant Rajya Sabha seats across nine states. The vacancies arose as ten sitting members, including Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, were elected to the Lok Sabha. Additionally, bypolls will take place for two seats in Telangana and Odisha.

