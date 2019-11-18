close

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha marshals' uniform changes to military green

The new uniform resembles military and civil uniforms. Earlier, the uniform was an Indian attire with a turban. The current look has military essence with a cap but the colour is a bit changed with the olive green hue.

Rajya Sabha marshals&#039; uniform changes to military green

The first day of the winter session of Parliament had a surprise for the Rajya Sabha members as the marshals standing beside the seat of Chairman were wearing a new uniform. The new uniform resembles military and civil uniforms. Earlier, the uniform was an Indian attire with a turban.

The current look has military essence with a cap but the colour is a bit changed with the olive green hue.

The Rajya Sabha is completing its 250th session in 2019. The house has 245 members and was constituted in 1952. On November 26, the Constitution will complete 70 years. A joint session has been summoned for the occasion.

Rajya SabhaRajya Sabha marshals' uniform
