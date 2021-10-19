हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Subhash Chandra

Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra inaugurates multiple projects in his adopted villages

Chandra addressed various events held throughout the day in the villages where he called upon the farmers to adopt organic farming for good income and health.

File Photo

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP and Zee Group Founder Dr Subhash Chandra on Tuesday (October 19) inaugurated several projects in the villages - Adampur, Sadalpur, and Adampur Mandi - he has adopted under Sansad Adarsh ​​Gram Yojana.

He addressed various events organised throughout the day in the villages where he called upon the farmers to adopt organic farming for good income and health.

He kicked off the ‘Krishi Kranti’ programme of the Subhash Chandra Foundation. About one thousand farmers were associated with the campaign who will work towards organic farming.

Chandra said that upliftment of women, agriculture and youth can bring rural Swaraj. He said that if the income of the farmer is more, then they will be able to improve the future of their children.

During the event, villagers who participated in the field of sports, as well as social service and other activities, were also honoured.

Chandra also laid the foundation of Dharamshala in Sadalpur village. After this, he addressed the women while participating in the nutrition campaign programme in Dharamshala of Adampur's Vyapar Mandal.

Chandra also reached Nandishala Gaushala in Adampur village and participated in a programme. He laid the foundation of the shed which is to be built in ‘gaushala’.

In Agroha Dham, where the annual convention is to be held tomorrow, Chandra who is the patron of Agroha Development Trust, interacted with the officials. He also prayed to Kuldevi Mata Lakshmi for the prosperity of society.

