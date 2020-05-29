हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha official tests COVID-19 positive, two floors of Parliament Annexe building sealed

A Rajya Sabha Secretariat official tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, the fourth such case detected in the Parliament complex, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.

Rajya Sabha official tests COVID-19 positive, two floors of Parliament Annexe building sealed

New Delhi: A Rajya Sabha Secretariat official tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, the fourth such case detected in the Parliament complex, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.

The director-level officer who attended work on May 28 was found positive for the infection along with his family members, they said.

Two floors of the Parliament's Annexe building have been sealed, the sources added.

This is the second case of an official posted in the building testing positive for the COVID-19 infection. PT

Rajya SabhaCOVID-19 positiveParliament Annexe buildingIndia
