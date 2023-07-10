trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2633399
NewsIndia
RAJYA SABHA ELECTIONS

Rajya Sabha Polls: EAM Jaishankar Files Nomination Papers From Gujarat's Gandhinagar

Jaishankar was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat in 2019, when he was inducted to the Union Cabinet. 

Last Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 01:43 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Rajya Sabha Polls: EAM Jaishankar Files Nomination Papers From Gujarat's Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday filed his nomination papers in Gujarat's Gandhinagar for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. After filing his nomination for Rajya Sabha elections, EAM Dr S Jaishankar said, "...First of all I would like to express gratitude to PM Modi, BJP leadership and people and MLAs of Gujarat.

Four years back, I received the honour to represent Gujarat in the Rajya Sabha. I received the opportunity to become a part of the changes in the country under the leadership of PM Modi in the last 4 years. I hope to be able to contribute to the progress that will take place in the coming 4 years..." The Election Commission of India (ECI) earlier announced the schedule for the election across 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Goa, Gujarat and West Bengal to be held on July 24.
Ten members from these states are set to retire in July and August.


cre Trending Stories

July 13 is the last date for filing nominations for the vacant RS seats, EC had said. The counting of the votes will be done on July 24. Three Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat will go to polls as Dineshchandra Jemalbhai Anavadiya, Lokhandwala Jugalsinh Mathurji, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Krishnaswamy will retire on August 18, an official statement earlier said. Jaishankar was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat in 2019, when he was inducted to the Union Cabinet. 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded