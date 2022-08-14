New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (August 14, 2022) condoled the death of stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and said he was "indomitable". PM Modi also said that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has left behind an "indelible" contribution to the financial world.

In a tweet, he wrote, "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/DR2uIiiUb7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died aged 62 at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. He was reportedly brought dead to the hospital at around 6:45 am on Sunday.