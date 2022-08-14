NewsBusinessCompanies
RAKESH JHUNJHUNWALA DIED

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, ace investor, dies aged 62

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, ace investor, died aged 62, Zee Business reported on Sunday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 09:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, ace investor, died aged 62, Zee Business reported on Sunday.
  • He was admitted to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai at 6:45 in the morning.
  • PM Narendra Modi condoled over Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's sudden death.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, ace investor, dies aged 62

New Delhi: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, ace investor, died aged 62, Zee Business reported on Sunday (August 14). Jhunjhunwala was admitted to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai at 6:45 in the morning. He had been suffering from a disease for a long time. 

The doctors of the Beach Candy hospital confirmed that he had been brought dead in the hospital. PM Narendra Modi took Twitter to condole over Jhunjhunwala's sudden death. He wrote, "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

