Assets in 4 states and 13 cities, know the real NET WORTH of BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

NEW DELHI: BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait who has emerged as the face of the ongoing farmers' movement in the borders of the national capital is reportedly financially worth whopping Rs 80 crores.

This while the average monthly income of farmers is as low as Rs 6400 rupees. This has intrigued people who want to know about Tikait, who was once a Delhi Police constable, and is now worth Rs 80 crore, as per the estimates.

Rakesh Tikait has varied business interests in areas like land, petrol pumps, showrooms, brick kilns, and others.

Rakesh Tikait has assets in four states: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Maharashtra and 13 cities including Muzaffarnagar, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bijnor, Badaun, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Dehradun, Roorkee, Haridwar, and Mumbai.

The BKU leader grabbed headlines as leads the sit-in protest at Delhi's Ghazipur border for many months now. He is a farmer leader and agriculture is only one part of his business.

Tikait, 51, got married to Sunita Devi in 1985 and has three children: a son named Charan Singh and two daughters, Seema Tikait and Jyoti Tikait.

His younger daughter, Jyoti Tikait, lives in Australia. A rally was held in Melbourne on February 8 to support the farmer protesters in India in which Jyoti Tikait participated spoke in support of the movement.

