New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with daughters of the low-ranking staff members working at his office. Prime Minister’s Office said, “The daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers and other such members of the staff working at the Prime Minister's Office tied rakhis on PM Modi's hand.”

They also shared a video of the celebration and the Prime Minister's interaction with them.

PM Modi greets nation on Raksha Bandhan

PM Modi earlier extended greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday. "Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," PM Modi tweeted.

Interestingly, ahead of the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s Pakistani sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh had sent the sacred thread- Rakhi and wished him for the 2024 general election.

Speaking to ANI, Qamar said she has made all preparations and expected to meet PM Modi this time. "I hope he (PM Modi) will call me Delhi this time. I have done all the preparations. I made this rakhi by myself by using a Reshmi ribbon with embroidery design," she added.

She wrote a letter and prayed for his good health and long life. She also wished him for the 2024 election. "I wrote a letter and prayed for a long and healthy life. Keep doing good work like you are doing," she said.In the 2024 election, she said, "There is no doubt, he will be the PM again. He deserves this because he has those capabilities and I wish him to be PM of India every time," she added.

PM Modi`s sister, Shaikh sent a rakhi and a Raksha Bandhan card to him last year also.

The festival of Rakhi is a symbol of the sacred relationship of brother and sister. The festival communicates zeal and enthusiasm in life along with mutual brotherhood. Festivals are our identity. Festivals play an important role in maintaining the ancient culture," he said.

Raksha Bandhan is that time of the year when brothers and sisters come together to celebrate their special bond. As per rituals, sisters tie a sacred thread on brothers` wrists and in return brothers shower them with presents.