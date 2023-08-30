Raksha Bandhan: PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi With Kids At His Residence, Talks About Chandrayaan-3, Aditya L-1

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence in Delhi. The children tied Rakhi to Modi, who interacted with them on various issues.

The kids shared their positive feelings about the recent success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and expressed their enthusiasm about the upcoming Aditya L-1 mission. The children also recited poems and sang songs during the interaction.

Taking to his official X account, Modi shared several pictures with kids and said that he had 'a very special' Raksha Bandhan celebration.



"My young friends and I talked about so many subjects. They shared their joy on Chandrayaan-3 and India’s strides in space. They also recited wonderful poetry," he said.

Had a very special Raksha Bandhan celebration at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. My young friends and I talked about so many subjects. They shared their joy on Chandrayaan-3 and India’s strides in space. They also recited wonderful poetry. pic.twitter.com/JNbNxbWiE6 August 30, 2023

Here are some more glimpses from the Raksha Bandhan programme. pic.twitter.com/ep47ddkRP7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2023

Impressed by their articulation, Prime Minister Modi encouraged them to explore writing poems on different various topics including government schemes for the benefit of the public. Explaining the importance of Aatmanirbharta, he also advised the children to use Made in India products.

Various students, accompanied by their teachers, participated in the celebration. Representatives of NGOs, widows from Vrindavan, as well as other individuals were also present

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.



Dedicated to the unbreakable trust and immense love between sister and brother, this auspicious festival is a 'sacred reflection of our culture', he said on X and wished that it strengthens the feelings of affection and harmony in people's lives.