Ram, Hanuman being used for polarisation: Congress's Bhupesh Baghel slams BJP

Surajpur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for "turning Lord Ram into a warrior-like figure and Hanuman into a symbol of anger to further the politics of polarization".

Speaking to ANI, Baghel said that over the past few years, the change of image of Lord Ram and Hanuman to a more aggressive one is bad for society.

"We believe in Lord Ram as Maryada Purushottam (an ideal) and always think of Ram-Rajya. But in past years, efforts have been made to show him as a Rambo. Similarly, Hanuman, an epitome of devotion, knowledge and power, is being portrayed as angry. This is not good for society," Baghel said.

#Watch | "Lord Ram, a symbol of dignity and calmness, in the past few years has been portrayed as a warrior, Rambo," says Bhupesh Baghel, CM Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/v8rkhuWqKB — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 9, 2022

Meanwhile, in the violence that erupted on April 10 in Madhya Pradesh`s Khargone, several people, including police personnel, were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession.

Tension also gripped Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot`s hometown Jodhpur hours before Eid on May 3, prompting the authorities to suspend mobile internet services and impose a curfew in 10 police station areas of the city.

There was agitation over putting up religious flags on the Jalori gate circle in Jodhpur, which led to stone-pelting in which five policemen were injured.

Following the incident, Jodhpur Police issued orders imposing a curfew besides suspending mobile internet services to check the spread of rumours.