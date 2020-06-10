Ram Janmabhoomi: Rudrabhishek held at Kuber Tila in presence of saints

Ayodhya: Lord Shiva's `Rudrabhishek` was held at Ram Janmabhoomi premises' Kuber Tila on Wednesday (June 10) in presence of Mahant Kamal Nayan Das Ji Maharaj, who said that the prayers were done to eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic.

He further said that the Rudrabhishek of Kubereshwar Mahadev will remove all the obstacles in the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, adding Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not able to come here due to COVID-19, otherwise, the foundation stone for the temple would have been laid by now.

Apart from Mahant Kamal Nayan Das Ji Maharaj, others present in the puja were Sant Sabha Speaker Kanhaiya Das, Acharya Anand Shastri. The Rudrabhishek puja lasted for more than two hours.

In the holy town last month, artefacts, idols of gods and goddesses, shivling and carvings on sandstone were found during the land levelling work for Ram temple construction.

The official release, several carvings on sandstone, artefacts, idols of gods and goddesses and a Shivling have been found during the land levelling work at the Ram Janmabhoomi premises here in Ayodhya.

The land levelling work had started at Ram Janmabhoomi under the supervision of Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust, after getting permission from district authorities.

Earlier March this year, Ram Lalla’s idol was shifted to a temporary structure near Manas Bhawan in Ram Janmabhoomi premises, till completion of the construction of proposed Ram Temple.