Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust

Ram Janmbhoomi Trust announces mass contact for construction of temple in Ayodhya

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said in a tweet that the campaign will commence on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and will continue till Magh Purnima.

New Delhi: The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Tuesday (December 15) said that it is going to start a mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya. During the campaign, the public will also be made aware of the historical significance of the `Janmabhoomi Movement`.

The trust constituted to look after the construction and management of Ram temple in Ayodhya, said in a tweet that the campaign will commence on the occasion of Makar Sankranti (will fall on January 14, 2021) and will continue till Magh Purnima (the day of the full moon that occurs during the Hindu calendar month of Magh).

In a series of tweets, the trust shared the details of the campaign. It said, "Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra is going to start a Mass Contact and Contribution Campaign for construction of a Bhavya & Divya mandir at the birthplace of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla. The public will also be made aware of the historical significance of the Janmabhoomi Movement." 

It further said, "The Trust has envisaged that just as crores of Shri Rambhakts contributed for the Mukti of Shri Ramjanmbhoomi, similarly the Mandir shall also be built with the voluntary contribution of crores of Shri Rambhakts." 

The trust said that it will be a nationwide campaign, adding "This Abhiyan will be run across the nation. Photo of the proposed new model of Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Mandir will also reach crores of households through this campaign. Voluntary donations from Rambhakts will be accepted for which Coupons of Rs 10, 100, and 1,000 will be available." 

"This campaign will commence on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti and will continue till Magh Purnima. Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra calls upon all Shri Ram bhakts to devote their time to this historic campaign," it added.

The trust has stated that the Ram temple will be built by adhering to the country`s ancient and traditional construction techniques. The holy shrine will also be built to sustain earthquakes, storms and other natural calamities.

According to reports, trees like Deodar, Mango, Rakt Chandan, Chandan, Saal, Nagkesar, Dhaak, Peepal, Banyan, Ashok, Parijaat, Sita Ashok, Lodh and Agar among others that find a mention in the Ramayana will be planted in the temple complex.

"The Forest Department has planned to plant trees that find mention in Ramayana around the upcoming Ram Mandir to recreate the aura of the Treta Yug," Ayodhya Divisional Forest Officer Manoj Khare told IANS.

Manoj Khare further said, "There are at least 89 species of trees which are vividly mentioned in Ramayana and can be planted. Some of them are shrubs or medium-height species and have a significant presence in the story of Lord Ram and Sita." 

The Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will identify the site for the plantation of these trees, and some of the species will be brought from others as they are not available in Uttar Pradesh.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the `Bhoomi pujan` at Ram Janmbhoomi site in Ayodhya on August 5.

(With Agency Inputs)

