NEW DELHI: Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Central Working President Alok Kumar on Monday said that invitations will be extended to more than 10 crore families in the country and abroad in connection with the consecration program of Ram Lala to be held in Ayodhya in the coming January. The VHP leader also said that about 4,000 prominent saints of all Hindutva traditions, prominent officials of VHP and senior social, cultural and creative leadership of the country will participate in the Ayodhya event.

"On the call of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, we will extend an invitation to more than 10 crore families in the country and abroad, in connection with the consecration program of Ram Lala. Diwali marks the celebration of Bhagwan Shri Ram's return to Ayodhya after 14 years, but on 22nd January 2024, the world will be celebrating the second Diwali when Ram ji will return to his birthplace after 500 years, at the time of 'Amrit kaal' of Bharat's independence," Kumar said.

Stating that all devotees of Lord Ram cannot be called to Ayodhya on January 22, Alok Kumar said, "Our call is that Hindus all over the world should consider the temple in their locality or village as Ayodhya and gather there, perform puja, worship and rituals as per the tradition there, chant the 'Vijay maha mantra' "Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram" given by the revered saints, watch the live telecast of the grand divine program of Ayodhya, offer prayers and Aarti and join hands to share prasad and enjoy this historic event by witnessing it."

The VHP Working President said in a press conference held in Delhi that the pious 'Akshat' (yellow rice) Kalash sanctified in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on 5th November 2023 has been sent to 45 provinces formed as per the vision of the organization's structure.

Taking this invitation on the call of Teerth Kshetra Trust, the workers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, along with other Hindu organizations, will visit Hindu families in the cities and villages of the country from January 1-15, 2024. "A similar program has also been organized for Hindus living abroad. Along with this invitation, we will also give a picture of Bhagwan Ram, and His temple, with other necessary information to each family, to be kept in puja. Our assessment so far is that this event will definitely take place in more than 5 lakh temples across the world and millions of Hindus will participate in it.

This time we are not going to society to seek anything," he said. Alok Kumar further stated that lakhs of Hindus have participated in the campaign to liberate Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, which has been going on since 1984. "Many liberation warriors who sacrificed their lives for this cause are no longer in this world, and their families would want to see the fulfilment of their dream. For this purpose, VHP has categorized the country into 45 provinces and requested each province to visit Ayodhya on a fixed day between January 27 and February 22. Arrangements have been made for darshan of about 1 lakh people," he said.