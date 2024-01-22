Ram Mandir Inauguration: Check Out Preparations For Mega Celebration In Ayodhya

New Delhi: After 500 years of exile, Lord Ram is finally returning to his home in Ayodhya on Monday. The auspicious occasion will be marked by the ‘Pran Pratistha’ of Ram Lalla, the consecration of his idol in the new temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and many other prominent guests and saints will grace the event with their presence.

CM Yogi has already reached Ayodhya to oversee the preparations, while PM Modi will arrive at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport at 10.25 am. He will then take a helicopter to Ayodhya helipad at 10.45 am and head straight to the Ram Janmabhoomi site. He will join the various events from 11 am to 12 noon, followed by the ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony from 12.05 pm to 12.55 pm. After the program concludes at 1 pm, he will go to the venue where he will address the nation and the world along with other special guests. CM Yogi will also deliver his speech there.

Ayodhya Turns Into City Of Flowers And Lights

The city of Ayodhya is all decked up for the historic day with thousands of quintals of flowers. The air is filled with festive spirit and devotion in Avadhpuri, the capital of Suryavansh. Temples across the country, including Ayodhya Dham, are chanting Ram Sankirtan and Ram Charit Manas.

A divine glow can be seen from Janmabhoomi Path to Ram Path, Bhakti Path and Dharma Path in Ayodhya. Cultural events showcasing diverse music and dance forms from Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country are being held at various venues. Bhajans of Lord Ram echo everywhere.

The Ram Janmabhoomi site is adorned with different kinds of native and exotic flowers, while the Janmabhoomi Path, Ram Path, Dharam Path and Lata Chowk are also embellished with beautiful flowers. Stages have been set up for hosting cultural programmes. Ram Katha is being narrated by different religious leaders at different places and Ramlilas from different countries are also being performed.

The Veena installed at Lata Chowk has also been lit up with a stunning combination of lighting and flowers. There is no place in Ayodhya Dham that has not been illuminated with flowers or LED lighting. Besides, various highways leading to Ayodhya are also decorated with flowers and lights.

Different chapters related to the life story of Lord Shri Ram have been depicted through mural paintings and wall paintings across Ayodhya Dham. Saryu Aarti, cultural programmes and laser show are captivating the viewers in Ram Ki Paidi.

Deepotsav To Light Up One Million Lamps

Preparations have also been made for Deepotsav in the evening by lighting one million lamps in Ayodhya after sunset. Deepotsav will be celebrated all over the country and the world. PM Modi and CM Yogi have urged the countrymen to light 5 lamps after sunset.

Meanwhile, there will be 121 Acharyas who will coordinate, support and guide all the processes of the ritual of the ceremony. Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid of Varanasi will monitor, coordinate and guide all the processes and Laxmikant Dixit of Kashi will be the chief Acharya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries will be present on the occasion.

It is noteworthy that the process of Pran Pratishtha has already started from January 16. While the ‘Prayaschit’ and Karmakuti puja was performed on January 16, the idol entered the premises on January 17. On January 18, Ram Lalla’s idol was installed in the sanctum sectorum of the grand new temple. Aushadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas were organized on January 19, Dhanyadhivas on January 19, Sugardhivas, Fruitdhivas, Pushpadhivas on January 20 and Madhyadhivas and Shayadhivas on January 21.

More than 8,000 eminent people from different fields along with saints have been invited for the ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony.

Acharyas, Saints From Diverse Traditions To Grace The Ceremony

The ceremony of ‘Pran Pratistha’ of Ram Lalla will witness the presence of Acharyas from all the schools of Indian spirituality, religion, sect, method of worship, traditions, saints, Mahamandaleshwar, Mandaleshwar, Shrimahant, Mahant, Naga of more than 150 traditions, as well as leaders of more than 50 tribal, hilly, coastal and island traditions. This is the first time in the history of India that people from mountains, forests, coastal areas, islands and other regions are participating in such a function at one place.

The ceremony will also be attended by people from different traditions such as Shaiva, Vaishnav, Shakta, Ganapatya, Patya, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Dashnam Shankar, Ramanand, Ramanuj, Nimbarka, Madhav, Vishnu Nami, Ramsanehi, Ghisapanth, Garibdasi, Gaudiya, Kabirpanthi, Valmiki, Shankardev (Assam), Madhav Dev, and many respected traditions like ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, Chinmoy Mission, Bharat Sevashram Sangh, Gayatri Parivar, Anukul Chandra Thakur Tradition, Mahima Samaj of Odisha, Akali, Nirankari, Namdhari (Punjab), Radhasoami and Swaminarayan, Varkari, Veer Shaiva and others. After the completion of the ‘Pran Pratistha’ in the sanctum sanctorum, the dignitaries will have the darshan of Ram Lalla.

Ayodhya Under Tight Security For Historic Event

For the ‘Pran Pratistha’ programme of Ram Lalla, heavy police force has been deployed in Ayodhya. The city has been divided into two zones, Red and Yellow. Units of SPG, NSG Black Cat Commandos, CRPF Cobra, CISF, RAF, NDRF have been stationed across the city. Teams of UP Police are guarding every corner of the city. Snipers are also positioned on rooftops and important locations. Besides, Intelligence Bureau and RAW are also monitoring the activities.

More than 100 DSPs, about 325 inspectors and 800 sub-inspectors from various districts of the state have been posted in Dham, while 11,000 personnel of police and paramilitary forces have been deployed additionally. Three DIGs, 17 SPs, 40 ASPs, 82 DSPs, 90 Inspectors along with more than a 1000 constables and 4 company PACs have been assigned for VIP security.

As many as 250 police guides are also available to provide information about tourist places to the devotees. Yogi government is also using ITMS, CCTV, control room and public CCTV to make the security of the Dham foolproof. The anti drone system based on AI technology is in fully active mode.

City Ready To Host Thousands Of Guests, Devotees

Parking arrangements have been made at 51 places for 23,000 vehicles of guests. Parking spots have been uploaded on Google Map to facilitate access. Parking spaces have also been reserved for VVIPs, VIPs and other guests. These parking lots have been equipped with wireless and PA systems.

The Health department has also made elaborate arrangements to deal with medical emergencies. CMO Dr. Sanjay Jain said that the department has formed first aid units in collaboration with Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust at 16 places in the event area. Each unit consists of a doctor, a pharmacist and a ward boy. Apart from these, two hospitals with a capacity of 10 and 20 beds have also been built. Apart from this, arrangements for 40 ambulances have also been made.

Besides, 190 beds have been reserved for emergency situations in Medical College, Shri Ram Hospital Ayodhya, District Hospital Ayodhya, Women District Hospital and Kumarganj Hospital.