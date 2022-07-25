New Delhi: On the eve of demitting office, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday (July 24, 2022) addressed the nation and recalled his life's most memorable moments and hailed India's democracy. In his farewell speech, President Ram Nath Kovind urged youths to stay connected to their roots and appealed to all to protect the environment for the coming generations, saying that mother nature is in deep agony and the climate crisis can endanger the very future of this planet.

Kovind also emphasised that the country is getting equipped to make the 21st century "the century of India" and highlighted the importance of healthcare and education.

Here are top quotes from Ram Nath Kovind's last televised address to the nation:

India working with objective of providing better housing

President Kovind said that the nation is working with the objective of providing better housing, and access to drinking water and electricity for every family.

"This change has been made possible by the momentum of development and good governance which knows no discrimination," he said.

Covid-19 underlined need to further improve public healthcare infrastructure

The president said that the Covid-19 pandemic has underlined the need to further improve the public healthcare infrastructure.

"I am glad that the government has accorded top priority to this task," he said.

"Once education and healthcare are in place, economic reforms will let citizens find the best course for their lives, he added.

"I firmly believe that our country is getting equipped to make the 21st century, the century of India," Kovind said in his farewell address to the nation.

Mother Nature is in 'deep agony'

President Ram Nath Kovind made a special mention of the threat to the environment and asked all citizens to take care of it for future generations.

"Mother Nature is in deep agony and the climate crisis can endanger the very future of this planet. We must take care of our environment, our land, air and water for the sake of our children," he said.

"In our daily lives and routine choices, we must be more careful to protect our trees, rivers, seas, and mountains as well as all other living beings. As the first citizen, if I have to give one advice to my fellow citizens, it has to be this," he added.

Visiting home during my term among most memorable moments: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Kovind, who hails from village Paraunkh in Uttar Pradesh, said that among the most memorable moments of his life has been visiting his home during his term and touching the feet of his teachers at Kanpur to seek their blessings.

"This year, the prime minister also honoured my village Paraunkh with his visit. This connection with our roots has been the essence of India. I would request the younger generation to continue this tradition of staying connected with their village or town, their schools and teachers," the president said.

He also expressed that he will "especially cherish the occasions" when he had an opportunity to meet our brave jawans of the armed forces, para-military forces and the police.

"Their patriotic zeal is as amazing, as it is inspiring," the president said.

A young boy living in a mud house could not have any idea about highest Constitutional office

"When I was growing up in a small village, the nation had only recently achieved independence. There was a fresh wave of energy to rebuild the country; there were new dreams. I too had a dream, that one day I would be able to participate in a meaningful way in this nation-building exercise. A young boy living in a mud house could not have any idea about the highest Constitutional office of the Republic. But it is a testament to the strength of India’s democracy that it has created pathways to let each citizen take part in the shaping of our collective destiny. If that Ram Nath Kovind from village Paraunkh is addressing you today, it is solely thanks to the inherent power of our vibrant democratic institutions," he said.

Whenever I was in doubt, I turned to Gandhiji: President Kovind

Asserting that he has discharged his responsibilities to the best of his ability and has been conscious of being a successor to great icons like Dr Rajendra Prasad, Dr S Radhakrishnan and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, President Kovind said, "Still, whenever I was in doubt, I turned to Gandhiji and his famous talisman".

"His advice of recalling the face of the poorest man and asking myself if the step I am about to take will be of any use to him. At the risk of repeating myself, I will urge you to contemplate Gandhiji's life and teachings at least for a few minutes every day," he expressed.

There were many uprisings across country in nineteenth century

President Ram Nath Kovind said in modern times, the glorious journey of the country commenced with the awakening of nationalist feelings during colonial rule and the launch of the freedom struggle.

"There were many uprisings across the country in the nineteenth century. The names of many of the heroes who brought hopes of new dawn have long been forgotten.

"Contributions of some of them have come to be appreciated only in recent times. Around the turn of the century, the various struggles were coming together, creating a new consciousness," he said.

When Gandhiji returned to the motherland in 1915, the nationalist fervour was gaining momentum, Kovind said, mentioning Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Syama Prasad Mookerjee among others.

"From Tilak and Gokhale to Bhagat Singh and Netaji, from Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee to Sarojini Naidu and Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, nowhere in the history of humankind have so many great minds come together for a common cause," he said.

