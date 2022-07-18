New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind's term ends on July 24. On July 23, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is organizing a farewell ceremony in his honor at the Central Hall, Parliament House. During this, President Kovind will also be presented with a 'Memento' and a 'Signature Book' signed by the Members of Parliament. All Union ministers and MPs including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be a part of this program.

Two days before the end of the term, that is, on July 22, the entire belongings of President Ram Nath Kovind will be shifted to the new bungalow. However, officially, Kovind's departure from Rashtrapati Bhavan will be on July 25. When will the new President take oath?

What will be the new address of President Kovind?

President Ram Nath Kovind has been allotted a bungalow at 12 Janpath in Delhi after the end of his term. This is the same bungalow where Ram Vilas Paswan used to live till a few years back. Paswan lived in this bungalow for more than two decades. After his death the family vacated it. Now this bungalow has been allotted to Ramnath Kovind.

The bungalow has been completely redesigned. President's daughter Swati Kovind oversaw the renovation work of the bungalow. Next to this bungalow i.e. at 10 Janpath is the residence of Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

First Pashupati Kumar, then Ashwini Choubey was allotted. After the death of Ram Vilas Paswan, his brother Pashupati Kumar was offered to live in 12 Janpath bungalow. Pashupati is currently a minister in the central government. Pashupati refused it. After this, this bungalow was given to Railway and IT Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey. However, it was not empty then. In such a situation, Ashwini Kumar was given another bungalow.

What facilities will be available to President Kovind after retirement?

President Ram Nath Kovind will get a pension of Rs 1.5 lakh per month after retirement. Apart from this, 60 thousand rupees will be given per month for secretarial staff and office expenses. Apart from this, the rent of the bungalow given by the government will also be free. As former President, Kovind will also be given two landlines, mobile phone, broadband and internet connection. Apart from this, electricity and water bills will also not have to be paid. Kovind will also be given a driver and a car.

These facilities will also be available:

Health facilities will be completely free.

Train and air travel will be free. Along with the former President, one other staff will also be given this facility free of cost.

There will be a personal staff of five people. Apart from this, a free vehicle with all facilities will be given.

Security of Delhi Police will be given. There will also be two secretaries.

