Ram Navami 2023: PM Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Extend Greeting To People

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished people on the auspicious anniversary of Ram Navami on Thursday, and said Lord Ram's life will be an inspiration for humanity throughout history. "'Maryada Purushottam' Lord Ram's life was based on sacrifice, tapasya, restraint and resolve," Modi tweeted on the occasion of the festival celebrated to mark His birth anniversary.

रामनवमी के पावन-पुनीत अवसर पर समस्त देशवासियों को अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। त्याग, तपस्या, संयम और संकल्प पर आधारित मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान रामचंद्र का जीवन हर युग में मानवता की प्रेरणाशक्ति बना रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2023

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended greetings on the occasion of Ram Navami. “Hearty congratulations to all the residents and devotees of Chaitra Navratri, the auspicious festival of worship and worship of Jagajjanani Maa Bhagwati! May there be happiness, peace, and prosperity in everyone's life by the grace of Jagajjanani Maa Durga,” tweeted UP CM Yogi Adityanth.

जगज्जननी माँ भगवती की आराधना व उपासना के पावन पर्व चैत्र नवरात्र की सभी प्रदेश वासियों और भक्तों को हार्दिक बधाई!



जगज्जननी माँ दुर्गा की कृपा से सभी के जीवन में सुख, शांति व समृद्धि का वास हो। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 29, 2023

BJP President JP Nadda also extended greetings to the people. “Hearty congratulations to all the residents and devotees of Chaitra Navratri, the auspicious festival of worship and worship of Jagajjanani Maa Bhagwati! May there be happiness, peace, and prosperity in everyone's life by the grace of Jagajjanani Maa Durga,” JP Nadda said in a tweet.

लोकाभिरामं रणरंगधीरं राजीवनेत्रं रघुवंशनाथम्।

कारुण्यरूपं करुणाकरंतं श्रीरामचन्द्रं शरणं प्रपद्ये।।



आप सभी को पावन पर्व रामनवमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



मैं प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि यह उत्सव सभी के लिए सौभाग्य व समृद्धि लेकर आए। प्रभु श्रीराम की कृपा सभी पर बनी रहे।



जय श्री राम! — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 30, 2023

Ram Navami 2023: History

The Chaitra Navratri festival, which began on March 22 this year, will end today, March 30, 2023, with Ram Navami. Ram Navami is a very auspicious event observed by Hindus all over the world. The festival celebrates the birth of Lord Rama, who is believed to be Lord Vishnu's seventh avatar. The ninth day of Chaitra Navratri is Ram Navami. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Rama was born around noon on the ninth day of the Chaitra month, during the Madhayhna period. As a result, his birthday is observed on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri.

Ram Navami 2023: Shubh Muhurat

The ideal time to perform Ram Navami Puja rituals is during the Madhyahna period, which lasts approximately 2 hours and 29 minutes.

Congress Leader further also extended his greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. "Best wishes of Ram Navami to all the countrymen. I hope this auspicious festival brings happiness and prosperity in everyone's life," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.