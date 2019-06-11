Ram Prasad Bismil's 123rd birth anniversary: Nation salutes freedom fighter's valour

India united on Tuesday in remembering Ram Prasad Bismil and his contributions in the country's struggle for independence, on the occasion of his 123rd birth anniversary.

A number of politicians joined people from all walks of life in saluting the freedom fighter, highlighting his bravery in India's freedom movement.

A poet-turned-revolutionary, Bismil was born in 1897 and is credited as one of the key persons to have given impetus to the country's struggle to free itself from decades of colonial rule. Kakori Conspiracy, of which Bismal was one of the masterminds, is still considered one of the most brazen acts of defiance against an unjust and harsh British rule here. It was mentioned to be a message to the British that they cannot get away with taking money from Indians for their own personal use. A train between Kakori station and Lucknow was halted and the money looted by Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan and several others. For it, Bismil and Ashfaqullah would be hanged.

While Bismil is best remembered for his unwavering love for the country, he also had a much-appreciated poetic side and had published a collection of his poems.