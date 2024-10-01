Ram Rahim To Walk Out Of Jail Again; Gets 15th Parole in 4 Years

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the leader of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect, is set to be released from jail once again, just ahead of the upcoming Haryana assembly elections scheduled for October 5. The Election Commission of India approved his parole request, marking the 15th temporary release for the controversial figure since his conviction in 2017.

This pattern of granting parole and furloughs near election periods has drawn widespread attention due to Ram Rahim's significant influence in both Haryana and Punjab.

Since his conviction for the rape of two female followers in 2017, Ram Rahim has been released from jail on multiple occasions. His latest release will make it the 15th time he has been temporarily out of prison in the past four years.

Prior to this, the Dera chief was granted a 21-day furlough on August 13, 2024, and returned to Sunaria Jail on September 2. Since 2020 alone, he has been released 14 times for a total of 259 days, with many of these furloughs and paroles coinciding with election periods.

Pattern of Releases Near Elections

A noticeable trend has emerged around the timing of Ram Rahim's paroles. His previous temporary releases often occurred just before important electoral events. In January 2024, he was granted parole before the Lok Sabha elections, continuing a pattern observed over the years.

In 2022, he was released on a 21-day furlough ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections and again on June 17, 2022, shortly before the Haryana municipal elections. This consistency in timing has raised questions about the possible influence of his temporary releases on elections, given his large follower base.

Restrictions During Parole

Although Ram Rahim will be released on parole, certain conditions will apply. He will not be allowed to enter Haryana or engage in any election-related activities. This includes a restriction on participating in campaigns or influencing voters, whether in person or through digital platforms like social media.

Despite these limitations, the timing of his parole ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections has once again sparked debate.

Background of Conviction

In 2017, Ram Rahim was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison for the rape of two of his female followers, a case that attracted national attention. While serving his sentence, he and four others faced additional charges related to the 2002 murder of Ranjit Singh, a former manager of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect. However, in May 2024, the court acquitted them of these charges, adding another layer of complexity to his controversial legal journey.

With his latest parole expected to be formalized soon, Ram Rahim's temporary freedom continues to raise questions about the intersection of legal processes and electoral politics.