Ram temple construction will commence in November, claims Subramanian Swamy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy has claimed that the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will commence by November. He also expressed confidence that the decision of the Supreme Court, in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri mosque title suit which is currently being heard, will be in favour of the Ram temple.

Swamy further said that the right to worship is a fundamental right, adding that the same cannot be taken away by anyone. “The temple which is at the spot of lord Ram’s birth cannot be removed,” he said.

The remarks were made by the Rajya Sabha MP during his visit to Ayodhya. Swamy arrived in the holy town on Saturday, a day before his birthday, which is on Sunday.

The remark by the BJP leaders comes just days after NDA constituent Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray called for action by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government to enable speedy construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Shiv Sena supremo said that with abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the Modi government had shown that it was decisive in nature. He added that after the Article 370 move, it was now time for construction of Ram temple and introduction of uniform civil code.

“We had said before the elections that the Kashmir issue would be resolved. The opposition was saying we would not let it (Article 370) go. I am proud of you Modi ji,” Thackeray had said even as he advocated the cause of Ram temple.

Both Swamy as well as Thackeray have often raised demands, seeking action by government for construction of Ram temple.

Even in June, Thackeray had said during a visit to Ayodhya that the Modi government must consider bringing an ordinance for the construction of Ram temple.

The title suit over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site is being heard by the Supreme Court.