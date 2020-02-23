Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be built on VHP's model, says Champat Rai

New Delhi: There won't be any changes to the Ram Temple which will be built on the model proposed by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) almost 30 years ago, confirmed Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust.

On Friday, the President of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Nritya Gopal Das had said that the construction of the Ram temple is expected to begin in the next six months, as reported by news agency PTI.

As the construction of the Ram mandir begins the Ram Lalla idol will be shifted to a fibre temple. The devotees can seek blessings through a bulletproof glass. This fibre temple is being made in Kolkata.

VHP Vice President Champat Rai at Ayodhya's Karsewakpuram said, "A five-feet long and wide fibre temple is under construction at Kolkata. There won't be any changes in the Ram temple model."

He added, "People who are talking about making changes to the model do not want the Ram temple to be constructed as any changes to the model will delay the construction of the Ram mandir."

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath will tour Ayodhya where he will meet with the saints and will visit Ram Lalla. He is also scheduled to meet the President of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Nritya Gopal Das.

The Trust, which has seven members, five nominated members and three trustees, was formed in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute in November 2019.