Ram Temple Inauguration: Over 10,000 CCTVs, Commandos, Snipers To Keep vigil In Ayodhya, Security Tightened At border

New Delhi: Ayodhya is preparing for the momentous consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Temple scheduled for Monday. The event is expected to draw thousands of guests, including numerous VIPs and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With the anticipation of a significant turnout, stringent security measures have been implemented to prevent any untoward incidents during the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir.

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) commandos have been deployed at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk and according to UP Police new-age, state-of-the-art technology has been used for elaborate security arrangements for the ceremony. Nearly 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed across Ayodhya and the UP govt has issued an alert against cyber attack.

Five Level Security In Ayodhya

To ensure a smooth and secure environment during the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya temple, a comprehensive five-level security arrangement has been implemented. The city is under the watchful eyes of numerous soldiers drawn from both paramilitary and military forces. Along the Saryu River, snipers have been strategically positioned as an additional measure to enhance security for the event where the Prime Minister is scheduled to participate.

Special QR code For Guests

The Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has issued QR-coded invitation cards to guests. Only those attendees with those ideal cards would be permitted to witness the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday.

Anti-bomb squad at Ayodhya airport, NDRF Deployed

Police officers are conducting regular boat patrols on the Sarayu River, ensuring heightened surveillance, according to official statements. At Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, anti-bomb squad and dog squad teams have been deployed as devotees and dignitaries arrive for the temple ceremony. Stringent security measures include thorough checks of vehicles entering and leaving the airport, with entry permitted only to individuals possessing valid passes.

Additionally, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has established a camp near the shrine in Ayodhya to promptly address any contingencies that may arise.