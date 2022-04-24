हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mahant Nritya Gopal Das

Ram Temple trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das hospitalised in Lucknow

Das is the chairman of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is building the Ram temple in Ayodhya, reports PTI.  

Ram Temple trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das hospitalised in Lucknow
File Photo

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, was admitted to a hospital here in a critical condition on Sunday.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the Medanta Hospital here, 84-year-old Das was admitted around 12.30 pm on Sunday afternoon due to urinary tract infection and serious kidney problem.

Das's treatment was started immediately after reaching the hospital. He has been kept under the supervision of doctors of the Critical Care Department. His condition is serious but stable, the statement said.

Das is the chairman of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is building the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

 

Tags:
Mahant Nritya Gopal Dasram temple trustRam MandirAyodhyaShri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust
