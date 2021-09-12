हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ram Vilas Paswan death anniversary: Chirag shares PM Modi's letter remembering LJP leader

On Ram Vilas Paswan's death anniversary, Chirag Paswan shared a letter written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the latter remembered the late Lok Janshakti Party leader.

Ram Vilas Paswan death anniversary: Chirag shares PM Modi&#039;s letter remembering LJP leader
File photo

New Delhi: On Ram Vilas Paswan's death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the late Lok Janshakti Party leader with a heart felt note to his son Chirag Paswan. Taking to microblogging, Chirag Paswan shared the letter and expressed his gratitude. The PM Modi also spoke to Chirag on the phone late last night, after which he sent the letter.

Chirag in his tweet in Hindi wrote: "Respected Prime Minister's message has been received on the day of father's birthday. May this letter give strength to me and my family in this time of sorrow. May your love and blessings be with you always.

In his letter, the PM called the late Ram Vilas Paswan a great son, the pride of Bihar and the messiah of social justice. Modi appreciated the achievements late Ram Vilas.

The Prime Ministers's message reflects the respect and affection he had for Ram Vilas Paswan, he grieved losing a friend.

Chirag has organised a special program on his late father's death anniversary in Patna today. 

