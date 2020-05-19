Ramadan 2020: When is Shab-e-Qadr of Ramzan in India? What is Eid 2020 date

Shab-e-Qadr or Laylatul Qadr are the most holy nights of Islamic holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan. Shab-e-Qadr occurs in the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan and is considered as the Night of Power.

As per Islamic calendar, Shab-e-Qadr falls on the the odd-numbered nights (21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th and 29th) of the last ten days of Ramzan. Most of the Muslims observe Shab-e-Qadr on these nights by offering special prayers and duas (Supplications) till dawn. It is believed that the Holy Quran was first revealed on Laylatul Qadr.

Of the five special nights, Shab-e-Qadr on 27th of Ramzan is mostly widely observed by Muslims across the world and in India it will be observed on May 21. According to the Islamic calendar, a new day begins after the sunset, which means in India, 27th Ramzan will begin on the evening of May 20.

Muslims make special dua (supplication) during Shab-e-Qadr and it is, ‘Allahumma innaka `afuwwun tuhibbul `afwa fa'fu `annee’ (O Allah You Are The One Who Forgives Greatly, And Loves To Forgive, So Forgive Me). Laylatul Qadr is mentioned in detail in the holy Quran in the 97th chapter (sūrah).

In India, Eid is expected to be celebrated either on May 24 or May 25 (depending on the sighting of moon)