Ramadan (Ramzan) 2020 date in India : Things you should know about the Islamic holy month

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan (Ramzan) is expected to begin from April 24 (depends on the sighting of the crescent moon) in India. During Ramadan, Muslims observe fast from dawn to dusk and they break their fast in the evening by eating Iftar (meal). According to Islam, one can understand the pain and sufferings of other people and gets closer to the almighty Allah by not consuming food and water throughout the day.

Notably, fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. The other pillars of Islam are declaration of faith, daily prayer, charity and going for Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

Ramadan is celebrated in the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The phrase “Ramadan Kareem” means to enjoy a blessed and happy Ramadan.

Ramadan is considered the holiest month by billions of Muslims across the world because it was during Ramadan, on the night of Laylat al-Qadr that the Quran was first revealed by almighty Allah to mankind. It is said that Laylat al-Qadr (The Night of Power) was the night when the word of Allah is said to have been revealed to Prophet Muhammad.

As per Chapter 2, Verse 185 of the Quran:

“The month of Ramadan is that in which was revealed the Quran; a guidance for mankind, and clear proofs of the guidance, and the criterion (of right and wrong). And whosoever of you is present, let him fast the month, and whosoever of you is sick or on a journey, a number of other days. Allah desires for your ease; He desires not hardship for you; and that you should complete the period, and that you should magnify Allah for having guided you, and that perhaps you may be thankful.”

Eid ul-Fitr, also called Eid-Al-Fitr, marks the end of Ramadan and is celebrated by breaking the 30-day long fast with a grand celebration. The day is the only day when Muslims aren't permitted to fast.