हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ramzan 2020

Ramadan (Ramzan) 2020: Sehri, Iftar timings in Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, Chennai

The Islamic holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan begins from Friday (April 24) as the moon was sighted in the states of Karnataka and Kerala. It was first seen at Kappad in Kerala's Kozhikode and then in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Karnataka.

Ramadan (Ramzan) 2020: Sehri, Iftar timings in Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, Chennai

New Delhi: The Islamic holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan begins from Friday (April 24) as the moon was sighted in the states of Karnataka and Kerala. It was first seen at Kappad in Kerala's Kozhikode and then in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Karnataka.

Muslims fast from dusk to dawn during the month of Ramadan. The fast begins before the sunrise with a small meal called Sahur or Sehri and is broken with an evening meal called Iftar. 

There are fixed timings of Sehri and Iftar for each day. Sehri timing means that the meal has to be finished before the given time and Iftar timing is for breaking the fast. 

Unlike the Gregorian Calendar, the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic year and begins when a crescent moon is sighted. After 29 or 30 days of fasting and prayers, depending on the moon-sighting, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated.

Bengaluru Ramzan timings

Thiruvananthapuram Ramzan timings 

Hyderabad Ramzan timings

Chennai Ramzan timings

Ramadan signifies fasting, charity, and spirituality for the Muslim community. It is said that the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammed in this holy month. Besides fasting, recitation of Qur'an has special significance in the month.

Tags:
Ramzan 2020Ramadan 2020Sehri timingiftar timings
Next
Story

Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender flays Akbaruddin Owaisi for remarks on Gandhi Hospital
Corona Meter
  • 23452Confirmed
  • 4814Discharged
  • 723Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M8S

How was the epidemic Coronavirus get controlled in Noida?