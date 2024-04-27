Ramban Land Subsidence: Several Houses Damaged, Cracked Roads Snap Connectivity; What We Know So Far

New Delhi: After Uttarakhand's Joshimath, it's Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban which is facing the land subsidence crisis. Due to the sinking land in the area, more than 50 houses have been damaged besides four electricity towers, a receiving station, and a main road. The road has developed cracks due to sinking land leading to connectivity disruption. As per reports, continuous land subsidence is taking place in Pernote Village of Ramban District which damaged roads, houses, and power lines.

The affected villagers have been shifted to Panchayat Ghar and the administration is taking care of them. The proper medical facilities and food are being provided to the affected families. The administration is on high alert and is monitoring the situation to prevent the loss of lives.

"More than 50 houses are damaged due to the land sink.... and almost 1 Km to 1.5 Km of have been elected till now and more than 300 people have been impacted..," Rajat Vohra, Zee News Reporter said.

On Friday morning, Ramban Deputy Commissioner Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary visited the Pernote village, five km from the district headquarters. He assured the proper assistance to the affected families and restoration of essential services, including electricity.

Houses in Ramban districts started developing cracks and the road connectivity between Gool and Ramban snapped on Thursday evening due to the sudden 'sinking of land'. This caused panic among the villages who rushed to safety leaving their valuables behind.