RAMCHARITMANAS ROW

Ramcharitmanas Row: 'Behead Swami Prasad Maurya, get Rs 500', Ayodhya Seer's Bounty On SP Leader

Swami Prasad Maurya, a prominent OBC leader in Uttar Pradesh, kicked up a controversy recently by alleging that certain verses of the Ramcharitmanas "insult" a large section of society on the basis of caste and demanded that these be "banned".

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 08:14 PM IST|Source: PTI

Ramcharitmanas Row: 'Behead Swami Prasad Maurya, get Rs 500', Ayodhya Seer's Bounty On SP Leader


Ayodhya (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) An Ayodhya seer on Saturday announced "a bounty of Rs 500" on senior Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya for allegedly disrespecting the Ramcharitmanas. Tapasvi Chhavni Temple chief priest Mahant Paramhans Das told PTI, "I will give a reward of Rs 500 to the person who will behead Maurya who had recently shown disrespect to Ramcharitmanas."

(The above article is sourced from news agency PTI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency PTI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

