Ramcharitmanas Row: Swami Prasad Maurya Rakes up 'Indians are dogs' Remark to Show Insult of Women, Shudras

The Ramcharitmanas row is seemingly not going to die down soon. With Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya firm on his stand and making repeated remarks, the BJP is adopting a more aggressive stance on the issue. Maurya, who earlier demeaned Ramcharitmanas by saying that it insults Dalits, backwards and women. Now, Maurya has quoted Mahatma Gandhi to drive his point home.

"The insult and misbehaviour that Gandhi ji met in a train at the hands of Britishers when they said "Indians are dogs", can only be felt by Gandhiji himself. Similarly, in the guise of religion, the derogatory comments that are made to women and Shudra society, their pain is understood only by women and Shudra society," said Maurya.

In another tweet, Maurya said that a mountain has fallen since he talked about the welfare of women and Shudras. "As I talked about the respect of the entire women's society and the Shudravarna, it appears that a mountain had fallen. The arrogant, hypocrite, disguised babas who had announced to give Rs 21 lakhs to those who beheaded (me head), the same baba cut the photo with a sword and confirmed that he is a devil," said Maurya.

"इंडियंस आर डाग" कहकर अंग्रेजों ने जो अपमान व बदसलूकी ट्रेन में गांधी जी से किया था, वह दर्द गांधी जी ने ही समझा था। उसी प्रकार धर्म की आड़ में जो अपमानजनक टिप्पणियां महिलाओं व शुद्र समाज को की जाती हैं उसका दर्द भी महिलायें और शुद्र समाज ही समझता है। — Swami Prasad Maurya (@SwamiPMaurya) February 2, 2023

While the BJP has slammed Maurya for his comments on Ramcharitmanas, the SP leader is reportedly said to have the backing of Akhilesh Yadav. It may be recalled that Maurya has been elevated in the party and was made national general secretary in the party. The BJP said that Maurya was rewarded for insulting Ramcharitmanas.

On January 24, an FIR was registered against Maurya at the Hazratganj police station over his controversial comments on the "Ramcharitmanas", police said.

The case was registered following a complaint from Shivendra Mishra, a resident of the Aishbagh locality in the Bazar Khala area of Lucknow.

Another FIR was registered against Maurya and others on January 29 at the PGI police station.

The case was registered on a complaint from Satnam Singh Lavi, who alleged that the act of burning the copies of the "Ramcharitmanas" posed a threat to peace, police said.