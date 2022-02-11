हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tharoor Vs Athawale

Ramdas Athawale gives English lessons to Shashi Tharoor, and Twitter can't keep calm!

But while Congress MP Tharoor acknowledged his mistake, he also took a sly dig at the new JNU vice-chancellor Sanrishree Dhulipudi Pandit, whose recent press release made news for the wrong reason - grammatical mistakes!

Ramdas Athawale gives English lessons to Shashi Tharoor, and Twitter can&#039;t keep calm!

New Delhi: Tweeters had a field day when Union Minister Ramdas Athawale decided to correct the English of none other than Congress MP Shashi Tharoor! Tharoor is known for his impeccable English, expansive vocabulary and penchant for "unheard" words like 'floccinaucinihilipilification,' and so when the tables turned, netizens couldn't help being amused!  

Of course, all this happened in the backdrop of a political battle. Taking a dig at Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget and the statements on Indian economy, Tharoor tweeted a picture of Athawale during Sitharaman's speech - and to be fair, in the picture he does look incredulous - and wrote that even he couldn't believe what the Finance Minister was saying. However, Tharoor's tweets had some typos - "Nearly two-hour rely to the Bydget debate. The stunned and incredulous expression on Minister Ramdas Athawale's face says it all: even the Treasury benches can't believe FinMin Nirmala Sitharaman's claims about the economy and her Budget! (sic)" Tharoor had tweeted.

Athawale also pounced at the chance to school the Thiruvananthapuram MP and said "one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims." Taking to Twitter, Athawale pointed out the mistakes in Tharoor's tweet and said, "Dear Shashi Tharoor ji, they say one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims and statements. It's not "Bydget" but BUDGET. Also, not rely but "reply"! Well, we understand!"

But the digs didn't end here. While acknowledging his mistake, Tharoor replied, "I stand corrected, Ramdas ji. Careless typing is a bigger sin than bad English! But while you're on a roll, there's someone at JNU who could benefit from your tuition..." Netizens were quick to pick up that this was a veiled reference to the new JNU vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipadi Pandit’s press release, which was recently in news because of grammatical mistakes.

 

Meanwhile, Athawale's "English lesson" to Tharoor provided a reason for Twitterati to have a good laugh too. "Ramdas Athawale trolling Shashi Tharoor on English...I have seen it all now," said a user, while the other said "The Ramdas Athawale Supremacy!! SAVAGEEEEE!! OMG!"Expressing disbelief, another user said, "Shashi Tharoor schooled in English by Ramdas Athawale. Who would have thought?"

Tags:
Tharoor Vs AthawaleShashi TharoorRamdas AthawaleSantishree Dhulipadi Pandit
