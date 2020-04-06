Ramesh Chennithala urges Maharashtra to help 40 COVID-19 Kerala at Mumbai hospital

New Delhi: Kerala’s Leader of Opposition Shri. Ramesh Chennithala has called Maharashtra health minister Shri. Rajesh Tope seeking urgent intervention to ensure safety of nurses from the state who have been tested positive for Covid 19.

The Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly requested NCP leader Tope to ensure that all necessary health protocols were followed to take care of the nurses and to see that there were no shortfalls in their care and treatment.

"Called Maharashtra health minister Shri. Rajesh Tope ji @rajeshtope11 seeking urgent intervention to ensure safety of 40 Covid19 positive Malayalee nurses workng @ a pvt hospital in Mumbai," the senior Congress leader said on Twitter.

As many as 40 nurses from Kerala working at a private hospital in Mumbai have infected the disease. They have been shifted to an isolation ward. More than 150 nurses in the hospital are kept under observation. There are more than 200 nurses from Kerala working in this hospital. Nurses from Kerala have been working on the forefront to fight this deadly pandemic across the globe.

According to a report, at least three coronavirus positive patients had died in this hospital. Hundreds of Kerala nurses are employed in different hospitals in Mumbai, which has reported 458 of the 748 corona positive cases in Maharashtra.

The health workers becoming prey to the fatal virus en mass is a grave situation. We have to save their lives at any cost.