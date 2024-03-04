trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2727197
Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Home Ministry Hands Over Probe To NIA

 Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: The blast took place at the cafe on 1st March in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area where several people were injured

NEW DELHI: Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday handed over Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe to National Investigation Agency (NIA). The blast took place at the cafe on 1st March in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area where several people were injured. Central Crime Branch (CCB) has conducted the initial probe into the matter. 

 

 

This comes a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that the state government may consider handing over the Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) if the need arises.

Earlier, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi along with other BJP leaders had demanded that the Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe to be given to NIA. On this, CM Siddaramaiah on Sunday stated: “We will see. The investigation has begun just now. No accused has been arrested yet. We will see if the need arises (for NIA investigation),” news agency PTI reported. 

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara earlier stated that they have obtained 40-50 CCTV video of the blast and will arrest the perpetrators soon. "Several teams have been formed. An in-depth investigation is going on and some traces have been found. Some information has been gathered from CCTV footage. There is information that he (suspect) had come by bus. So, 26 buses have been verified at Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC)," he was quoted as saying by PTI in its report. 

Meanwhile, on Parameshwara's "jealousy factor" charges, the owners of Rameshwaram Cafe refuted the claim of commercial competition. 

Karnataka Home Minister stated that the investigative authorities are probing the cafe blast case from multiple angles, including commercial rivalry and attempts to terrorize the city ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The Minister convened a high-level meeting with top officials on Sunday to assess the investigation.

