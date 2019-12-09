Ramvilas Paswan urges states to follow BIS requirements to ensure quality drinking water

New Delhi: Consumer Affairs Minister Ramvilas Paswan on Monday (December 9), urged the state government to follow Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) standards to provide quality drinking water to every household.

Paswan has taken this step to meet the objectives of the Jal Jeevan Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to media, Paswan stressed on the need for providing safe drinking water to the common public which is the primary requirement for ensuring their good health.

Paswan ensured every possible co-operation from central government and BIS to states and said,'' we will take all necessary steps in this regard and provide necessary handholding support to the state governments and various agencies.''

Live TV

Earlier in the day, a meeting in which several representatives from different states participated to discuss the matter. They were updated about the measures being taken to ensure supply of safe drinking water and were also asked to put forward their suggestions.



BIS, as per the directions of Ministry of Consumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution had undertaken a study of the quality of piped drinking water being supplied in the country in line with the requirements of IS 10500:2012 (Specification for Drinking Water).

The water samples used for testing were drawn from capital cities of several states which did not fit the several parameters of the Indian Standard.