Ranchi Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Chandreshwar Prasad Singh vs Mahua Maji Total Votes Margin BJP JMM RJD Congress JDU LJP Jharkhand Assembly election result

Ranchi Assembly seat is one of the 7 assembly seats in the Ranchi district of Jharkhand. The Assembly elections in Jharkhand concluded on Wednesday with an impressive voter turnout of over 68 per cent. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 23. The first phase of Jharkhand elections was held on November 13 while the second and final phase of elections commenced on November 20.

A total of 18 candidates in the fray for the Ranchi Assembly seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are -- Pawan Kumar Choudhary (Independent), Uttam Yadav (Independent), Navindra Kumar Bharti (Independent), Samir Kumar Singh (Independent), Raj Kishor Mahto (Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha), Alok Kumar (Independent), Abhay Pratap Singh (Bahujan Samaj Party), Gautam Ram Peoples Party of India (Democratic), Priyanka Kumari (Independent), Kumar Abhishek Dubey (Rashtriya Jaihind Party), Chandreshwar Prasad Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party), Ayush Ranjan (Independent), Sujit Kumar Barnwal (Right to Recall Party), Mahtab Alam (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen), Mahua Maji (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), Vivek Krishna (Independent), Imtesham Ali (Independent), Rani Kumari (Independent).

BJP'S Chandreshwar Prasad Singh and JMM's Mahua Maji are key candidates contesting from Ranchi Assembly seat in the 2024. Chandreshwar Prasad Singh won with 79646 votes against 73742 votes of Mahua Maji in 2019 state assembly elections.

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance performed well in Jharkhand Assembly election 2019, winning 47 out of 81 seats in Jharkhand Assembly. The magic mark in Jharkhand is 41. The JMM emerged as the single largest party in Jharkhand after winning 30 seats. The Congress won 16 seats and the RJD won on a single seat. The BJP, which was in power in the state from 2014-19 managed to win only 25 seats.