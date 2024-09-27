Advertisement
NewsIndia
DNA EXCLUSIVE

Rani Lakshmibai Statue Installation In Delhi Eidgah Halted Fearing Mob Rule?

The installation of a Rani Lakshmibai statue in Delhi has been halted amid local opposition and fears of mob rule, raising concerns over communal tensions and governmental authority.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 11:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rani Lakshmibai Statue Installation In Delhi Eidgah Halted Fearing Mob Rule? File photo

New Delhi: The planned installation of a statue of Rani Lakshmibai in a park near the royal Eidgah in Delhi has been abruptly halted, sparking concerns over the reason behind this sudden change of plans. The installation was originally set to take place in the DDA park near Sadder Bazaar, where preparations had begun with excavation work and the presence of bulldozers. 

However, the situation took a dramatic turn when local opposition materialized overnight. Crowds gathered at the park, leading to a swift decision to suspend the installation. By the next morning, heavy police presence was noted at the site, while construction equipment had been removed. When approached for comments, officials provided vague responses, prompting questions about whether mob intimidation had influenced the halt in proceedings. 

In today’s episode of DNA, Zee news analyses the ongoing row over the issue. 

Local sentiments surrounding the statue have been marred by tensions. A woman named Shabana was quoted during a Zee News’ segment, stating, “One day our system will come, and then this statue will not remain.” This statement encapsulates the rising fears of communal tensions, with many questioning whether the decision to suspend the installation was motivated by apprehensions of escalating violence. 

WATCH: Today’s Episode of DNA Here 

Muslim religious leaders have also voiced their concerns. Maulana Saif Abbas commented on the matter, stating that the Places of Worship Act should not be jeopardized by the installation of the statue. This raises further questions about why a figure associated with India's struggle for independence is being linked to current religious legislation. 

As fears of mob rule surface, it appears that the broader implications of such incidents extend beyond the statue itself, highlighting an environment where public discourse is influenced by radical elements, leaving the potential for violence hanging in the air. 

