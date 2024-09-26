A heavy police force has been deployed around the Delhi's Eidgah Park as the work to relocate the statue of Rani Lakshmibai from the Rani Jhansi roundabout to the park commenced yesterday. The police force has been deployed following strong opposition from the local Muslim community. In light of the protests, the installation process began under heavy security, with police and paramilitary forces deployed on-site.

Despite some ongoing protests, the police ensured that the work proceeded without disruption, with continuous monitoring by municipal officials, said reports. The High Court has not provided any relief to the protestors.

As part of a larger initiative to make the stretch from Tis Hazari Court to Panchkuian Road signal-free, the municipal corporation built a flyover in 2018 over a 1.5 km stretch. This plan, approved by UTTIPEC in 2019 and passed by the municipal body in 2020, includes the removal of two major traffic signals at Eidgah and the Rani Jhansi roundabout.

A boundary wall is being constructed in the DDA park, and a triangular platform is being built to house the relocated statue.