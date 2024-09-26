Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2798957https://zeenews.india.com/india/rani-lakshmibais-statue-to-be-relocated-to-delhis-eidgah-park-amid-protest-2798957.html
NewsIndia
RANI LAKSHMIBAI

Rani Lakshmibai's Statue To Be Relocated To Delhi's Eidgah Park Amid Protest

Despite some ongoing protests, the police ensured that the work proceeded without disruption, with continuous monitoring by municipal officials. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 07:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rani Lakshmibai's Statue To Be Relocated To Delhi's Eidgah Park Amid Protest

A heavy police force has been deployed around the Delhi's Eidgah Park as the work to relocate the statue of Rani Lakshmibai from the Rani Jhansi roundabout to the park commenced yesterday. The police force has been deployed following strong opposition from the local Muslim community. In light of the protests, the installation process began under heavy security, with police and paramilitary forces deployed on-site.

Despite some ongoing protests, the police ensured that the work proceeded without disruption, with continuous monitoring by municipal officials, said reports. The High Court has not provided any relief to the protestors.

As part of a larger initiative to make the stretch from Tis Hazari Court to Panchkuian Road signal-free, the municipal corporation built a flyover in 2018 over a 1.5 km stretch. This plan, approved by UTTIPEC in 2019 and passed by the municipal body in 2020, includes the removal of two major traffic signals at Eidgah and the Rani Jhansi roundabout.

A boundary wall is being constructed in the DDA park, and a triangular platform is being built to house the relocated statue.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM Leader Challenges Zee News Over Rally Coverage
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid PoK Refugees Remark
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Amendment Bill Triggers Controversy, 1.25 Crore Emails Flood JPC
DNA Video
DNA: Record Voting in Kashmir's Soibugh, Once a Militant Stronghold
DNA Video
DNA: CM Yogi Implements ‘Muzaffarnagar Model’ to Tackle Food Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: Illegal Mazar Occupy Bhopal Hospital Land
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Board Loses Land in Bhopal and UP
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Row - AIMIM Leads Massive Rally in Mumbai
DNA Video
DNA: UP's 24-Hour Encounter Spree- Four Criminals Taken Down
DNA Video
DNA: Rail Jihad- A New Terror Tactic? Three Major Incidents Raise Alarm