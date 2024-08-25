Advertisement
Ranjith And Siddique Resign As #MeToo Movement Rocks Malayalam Cinema, Oppn Calls For Minister's Resignation

The disclosure of the Hema Committee report, which highlights numerous sexual abuse cases within the Malayalam film industry, has encouraged many female professionals to publicly disclose the harassment.

The UDF, led by Congress, welcomed the resignations of renowned filmmaker Ranjith from the Chalachitra Academy and actor Siddique from the post of general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A.), following sexual misconduct allegations made by two actors in separate incidents. However, the opposition cautioned that the current controversy and subsequent events would not conclude with their departures.

In a strong statement, V D Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, called for the resignation of Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan, accusing him of concealing the Hema Committee report and attempting to shield the accused by discrediting the victims' statements.

The disclosure of the Hema Committee report, which highlights numerous sexual abuse cases within the Malayalam film industry, has encouraged many female professionals to publicly disclose the harassment they endured from well-known industry figures.

A Bengali actress accused Ranjith of misconduct, while another actress from the state accused Siddique of sexual assault, leading to their resignations from their respective roles on Sunday. "The government's attempt to defend the academy chairman was unsuccessful. Given the gravity of the allegations, the resignations were unavoidable," stated Satheesan.

He criticized the Cultural Affairs Minister for openly defending the accused, labeling him a "disgrace" to the state. "Cheriyan, having breached his oath and neglected his legal and constitutional duties, is unfit to serve as a minister any longer," declared the Leader of Opposition.

He also accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Cultural Affairs minister, and relevant officials of committing a "serious crime" by hiding the expert panel report, despite the ongoing series of events.

Satheesan reiterated the demand for constitution of a team of woman IPS officers immediately to probe the findings in the Hema committee report. "The real culprits should be brought to justice immediately."

He also warned the government of serious consequences if it went ahead with a proposed cinema conclave, expected to be held in the coming months.

